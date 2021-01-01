Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.