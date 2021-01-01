Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,609 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 137,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.