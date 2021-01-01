Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. 105,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,231,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

