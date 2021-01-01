Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 916 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 916 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $16,313.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 379 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $6,223.18.

AxoGen stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AxoGen by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

