Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) (LON:GDL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) (LON:GDL)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,928,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 426,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40.

About Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) (LON:GDL)

Greka Drilling Limited, an investment holding company, provides drilling services for coal bed methane companies in China and India. It operates a drilling fleet, which includes purpose-built, hydraulic, and top-drive rigs for the application of drilling services within the unconventional gas industry; and offers completion and directional drilling, as well as geological and geophysical services.

