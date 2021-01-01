Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GH stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $917,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

