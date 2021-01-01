Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Handshake has a market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $531,409.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.88 or 0.02488322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00428992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.01165184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00467191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00197036 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 345,621,731 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

