Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Down to $44.00

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $42.39. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1,212 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

