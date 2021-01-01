Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Shares Up 7.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.77. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

