Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.01

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.01 and traded as low as $29.30. Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 48,294 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.90. The company has a market cap of £17.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

About Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide plc (HDD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide plc (HDD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.