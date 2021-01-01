HC Wainwright Trims SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price to $20.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.46.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.65 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.