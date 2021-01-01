Head to Head Analysis: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunovant and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 16 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 2 16 10 0 2.29

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $74.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Immunovant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -29.99 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.25 $5.39 billion $6.14 9.49

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38% Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Immunovant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of viral diseases, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, and oncology. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Second Genome; Gadeta; Carna Biosciences Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.; Humanigen, Inc.; Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.; Glympse Bio, Inc.; Renown Institute for Health Innovation; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; Insitro, Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Yuhan Corporation; Kite Pharma, Inc.; oNKo-innate Pty. Ltd.; and Roche Holding AG. The company has partnership with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies. Gilead Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

