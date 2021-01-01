Head to Head Comparison: Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Park National (NYSE:PRK) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Park National alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Park National and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Park National.

Risk & Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Park National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.83% 10.71% 1.17% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park National and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $457.69 million 3.74 $102.70 million $6.46 16.26 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.79 $13.20 million $6.45 12.87

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park National beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.