Head to Head Contrast: PROS (NYSE:PRO) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luokung Technology and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A PROS -28.65% -33.57% -9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luokung Technology and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.78 million 7.29 -$31.51 million N/A N/A PROS $250.33 million 8.81 -$69.08 million ($0.96) -52.89

Luokung Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luokung Technology and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 1 3 5 0 2.44

PROS has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Given PROS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

PROS beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer. Further, it offers Airline eCommerce products, such as PROS Airline Shopping; PROS Airline Merchandising; and PROS Airline Retail. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

