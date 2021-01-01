Head-To-Head Survey: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMCORE and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84% United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential downside of 37.13%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 1.46 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -22.71 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.01 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

