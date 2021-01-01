HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

