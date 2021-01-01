HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.12 ($74.25).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €61.22 ($72.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €66.44 ($78.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.