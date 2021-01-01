HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.29 ($68.57).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

HFG stock opened at €63.20 ($74.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

