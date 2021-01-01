Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXGBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 7,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.