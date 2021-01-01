High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.57

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $11.28. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 12,932 shares traded.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The company has a market cap of C$369.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.57.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

In related news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$45,190.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

