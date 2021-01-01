HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Receives $31.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $77,420.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,594. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.61.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. On average, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

