HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.94

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 3335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMSY shares. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HMS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

