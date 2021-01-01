Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
