Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

