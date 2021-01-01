Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.83. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 621 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

