Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

