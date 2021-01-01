Hunt Mining (CVE:HMX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunt Mining Corp (CVE:HMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Hunt Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$36.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Hunt Mining Company Profile (CVE:HMX)

Hunt Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its principal properties include the La Josefina project located to the northwest of the city of Rio Gallegos, in the Santa Cruz province; Mina Martha project located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina; La Valenciana project located on the central-north area of the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Bajo Pobré property located to the south of the town of Las Heras; and El Gateado property located in the north-central part of Santa Cruz province.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.