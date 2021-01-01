Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, IDEX and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $215,100.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, CoinEx, Bittrex, DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex, Upbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.