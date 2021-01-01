HyperDAO Tops One Day Volume of $2,523.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $2,523.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00130206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00557517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00161456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00300047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049908 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

