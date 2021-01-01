Hyperion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,176.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $31.90 million and $30,176.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00559535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00161269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

