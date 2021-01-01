IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.67 and last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 2366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

