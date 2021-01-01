IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,132. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million and a PE ratio of 22.26. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

