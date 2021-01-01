Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 70,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.