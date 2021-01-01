IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 1.3% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.