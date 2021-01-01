IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

IGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.