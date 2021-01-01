Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

IMNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

IMNM opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

