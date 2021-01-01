Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

