Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $200.88 million 25.94 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -122.19 Information Analysis $10.16 million 1.84 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 10 0 2.83 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -32.43% -18.82% -4.96% Information Analysis -0.66% -7.69% -3.52%

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Everbridge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

