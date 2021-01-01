Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report $278.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ingevity stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,227. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

