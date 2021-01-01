InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of INMD opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
