InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

