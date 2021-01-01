Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.75.

NYSE IIPR opened at $183.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

