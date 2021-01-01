Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) Trading Down 0%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 7,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84.

