Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.82. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 891 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$46.54 million and a PE ratio of -66.15.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

