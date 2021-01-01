Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBF Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 367,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.