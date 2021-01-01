Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$32,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,600 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$12,152.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 29,400 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$62,916.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,644.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,644.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$43,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 50,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.19 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$147.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. Research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5168485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.