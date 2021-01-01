Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ALK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
