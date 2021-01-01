Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 259,592 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,877,897.60.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $3,021,526.33.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.