Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells $346,625.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

