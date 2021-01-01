Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells $346,625.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
