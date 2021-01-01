Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 5,447 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

