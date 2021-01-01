Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,696,807.63 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $966,803.20.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.92 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.