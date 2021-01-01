Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells 34,868 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RAMP opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
