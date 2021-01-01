Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells 34,868 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RAMP opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

